Health Minister Khaled AbdelGhaffar Meets Drager to Modernize Egypt’s ICU Network

Egypt's Health Minister Khaled AbdelGhaffar met with Stefan Drager, chairman of the global medical-technology firm Drager, on the sidelines of the World Health Summit in Berlin to discuss a strategic partnership aimed at modernizing Egypt's health infrastructure with priority given to upgrading intensive care units and improving clinical safety and service efficiency.





The talks covered cooperation to refurbish and equip ministry ICUs, supply advanced anesthesia, monitoring and emergency systems, pilot digital clinical solutions, and evaluate local assembly and manufacturing options to strengthen hospital supply chains.





Also addressed were capacity-building measures including a proposed Drager academy in Egypt to train physicians, technicians and nursing teams on device operation and safety protocols, as well as joint research initiatives aligned with Egypt's Vision 2030 objective to expand specialized hospitals and achieve broader health coverage.





Officials emphasized that upgrading critical-care capacity and staff expertise is central to delivering integrated, high-quality services across governorates.





Drager, a longstanding supplier of critical-care and anesthesia equipment, discussed opportunities for deeper market presence in Egypt through service partnerships and feasibility studies for local production to shorten procurement timelines and support public hospital modernization.



