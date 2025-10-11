Egypt News

Tarek Saada’s Media Syndicate Approves New Registration and Permit Committees

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Syndicate of Media Professionals, led by Tarek Saada, approved new registration and permit committees to formalize accreditation for media practitioners across Egypt.

The newly established committees will handle enrollment and issue operational permits for professionals working in state and private outlets, including television, radio, and other broadcast and print platforms, and the syndicate made compliance with its media code of honor and professional conduct charter mandatory for all accredited individuals.

The body reaffirmed that it is the sole authority in the Arab Republic of Egypt empowered to grant the title "media professional" and cautioned against the use of that designation by any person or organization without official approval, while offering formal channels for institutions to verify claims about purported media practitioners.

Under Tarek Saada's leadership the syndicate described the committee approvals as part of a regular plan to organize and regulate the media landscape and emphasized its willingness to cooperate with state institutions to investigate and address any breaches to protect the integrity of the profession.

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


