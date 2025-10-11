Sisi Invites Cyprus President Christodoulides to Gaza Agreement Signing

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi invited Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides to attend the signing ceremony in Egypt for the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Christodoulides placed a telephone call to Sisi to welcome the Sharm El-Sheikh deal, commend Egypt’s pivotal role, and confirm Cyprus’s support for implementing the accord.

During the conversation, Sisi outlined the agreement’s core elements—cessation of hostilities, the release of hostages and detainees, secured humanitarian corridors, and the commencement of Gaza’s reconstruction—and stressed the imperative of full and immediate implementation.

Egypt also emphasized its two-year coordination with Qatar and the United States to end the war and alleviate Palestinian suffering, and announced plans to host an international early recovery and reconstruction conference that earned Cypriot welcome.

Both leaders reviewed prospects for deepening bilateral cooperation in political, trade and investment fields, agreed to build on the outcomes of their January 2026 summit, and highlighted the need for UN Security Council endorsement and the deployment of international forces to provide legitimacy and security guarantees for the agreement.