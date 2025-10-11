Egypt Clarifies Legal and Coded Prepaid Electricity Meter Differences

Egyptian authorities and electricity distributors have clarified the practical and legal differences between legally registered prepaid meters and coded prepaid meters used in informal housing.

A legally registered prepaid meter is installed only in properties with valid building permits, bears the property owner’s or unit holder’s name, issues bills to the registered subscriber, can be recharged through the supplier’s official smart cards and is transferable with its legal registration when the customer moves, while also enabling lawful requests such as natural gas connection and installment arrangements for connection fees.

Coded prepaid meters, by contrast, are fitted exclusively in unlicensed or informal buildings to prevent and document electricity theft, carry no ownership title, are identified solely by a distribution-company code and are recharged with prepaid cards sold in denominations appropriate to consumption levels.

Utilities say coded meters help regularize the status of unauthorized users, improve revenue collection and reduce wasteful consumption, and that these devices are removed when occupants vacate after coordination with the electricity company.

Consumers should note that legal meters provide formal proof of service that facilitates administrative procedures like relocation or obtaining finance, whereas coded meters only secure metering and collection without conferring legal documentation.