Egypt to Implement 2025 Winter Time Shift on October 31

Egypt will implement winter time on Friday, October 31, 2025, when clocks are set back by one hour, the Prime Minister's office announced, marking the official start of the seasonal change in national timekeeping.

Officials said the hour will be adjusted at midnight between Thursday, October 30 and Friday, October 31 so the new time takes effect in the early hours of Friday.

The winter schedule is expected to remain in force until the end of April 2026, after which authorities plan to reinstate daylight saving by advancing clocks again at the start of the summer timetable the following year.

Users can either manually delay mobile devices by 60 minutes at midnight or enable automatic time updates so electronic systems apply the change without intervention.

The Cabinet's announcement follows the established practice of activating winter time on the last Friday of October and will require ministries, schools and universities to adjust official working hours and academic timetables accordingly.

Search activity increased in recent hours as citizens sought confirmation of the exact switch time and practical guidance for daily schedules.