Sharm El-Sheikh Summit Becomes Global Event, Netanyahu’s Philadelphia Axis Stands Firm

The Sharm El-Sheikh summit has evolved into a high-profile international gathering as regional and global actors intensify efforts to secure a ceasefire and coordinate humanitarian access to Gaza.

Egyptian officials signaled a new operating equation for the Rafah crossing, announcing an official opening and plans to begin sustained truck convoys expected to reach between 400 and 600 vehicles per day.

Analyst Samir Gattas told Egyptian television that Israeli forces remain positioned along the so-called Philadelphia axis and that there has been no withdrawal from that corridor under the current redeployment.

Television host Amr Adib said the public appearance of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya in Sharm El-Sheikh underlined Egypt's diplomatic reach and capacity to manage sensitive political encounters without demonstrating military force.

Adib also described direct personal engagement by US President Donald Trump, coordinated with Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, as a decisive element in advancing an agreement to halt hostilities.

A former deputy head of Egyptian intelligence, Mohamed Ibrahim el-Dewiri, recalled the delicate Egyptian role in negotiations during the 2006 capture of Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit and the range of international mediators involved.

