Samir Ghattas Predicts Historic Shifts After Sharm El-Sheikh Deal

Samir Ghattas, president of the Middle East Forum for Strategic Studies, said the coming days will witness historic events that will change the regional map, asserting that the signing of a ceasefire agreement in Sharm El-Sheikh in the presence of Donald Trump will write a new chapter on Egyptian soil.

Ghattas told Amr Adib on the program Al-Hekaya on MBC Masr that these developments are unfolding on Egyptian territory under Egyptian guarantees and active Egyptian participation, and he emphasized the Egyptian role in hosting and securing the process.

He outlined expectations for the international conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, saying that Donald Trump will deliver a speech presenting his vision for peace in the Middle East, and that the signing ceremony will be attended by a wide array of Arab, Islamic and international delegations.

Addressing internal Palestinian dynamics Ghattas distinguished between public statements by Hamas leadership and what is agreed in negotiation rooms, arguing that the movement must hold elections and define a new political role for itself.

On the future of arms in Gaza Ghattas warned that weapons that do not protect the population or liberate or at least preserve territory provide a pretext for occupation, he added that the primary decision rests with the Palestinian people in Gaza who rejected continuation of the status quo after October 7, and he reported that a prisoner exchange will begin within a 72 hour window under the supervision of a four party committee composed of Egypt Qatar Turkey and the Red Cross.