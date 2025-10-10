Egypt News

Amr Adib Says Khalil al-Hayya Visit Shows Egyptian Power

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Television presenter Amr Adib said the sight of Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya walking in the streets of Sharm El-Sheikh illustrates Egyptian capability and the strength of its armed forces.

Adib told viewers on his Al-Hekaya program on MBC Masr that these are "sons of Egypt" and "the Egyptian army", arguing that the country's influence can be felt without missiles or visible weaponry, because strength also lies in the sense of presence and power.

He added that Egypt has demonstrated that power over the past two years, saying no one has reached Egyptian interests and that securing borders and vigilance show the state's capacity.

Adib credited Egyptian diplomatic efforts with a shift in the international stance towards plans for displacement, noting that Donald Trump said the idea of removing Palestinians from Gaza is finished.

He insisted Egypt would not "sell" anyone, asking rhetorically why and for what in exchange, and stressed that Egypt maintains dignity, honor and respect.

Adib also highlighted Egypt's humanitarian role in receiving wounded Palestinians and children together with Jordan, and he expressed pride in Egyptian public solidarity, including simple gestures such as sending children's storybooks.


