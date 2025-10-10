Sisi Says Egypt Has Begun Sending Aid Shipments to Gaza

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi said during a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that Egypt has begun dispatching urgent food and medical shipments to Gaza once a ceasefire agreement was reached.

Presidential spokesman Mohamed Shennawy said the call reviewed recent developments around the ceasefire agreement, and the president outlined the terms of the deal reached through Egyptian-Qatari-American mediation at its various stages.

Sisi underscored the need for consensus on all details related to the agreement's successive phases and insisted on full implementation of the accord.

Guterres expressed gratitude to Egypt and President Sisi for their role in seeking to halt hostilities and praised Egypt's sustained efforts over the past two years to secure ceasefires, reduce suffering and facilitate humanitarian deliveries.

The secretary general also welcomed continued cooperation with Egyptian government bodies and relief institutions alongside United Nations agencies to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza.