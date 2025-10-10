Sisi and Guterres Discuss Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Details

President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi received a phone call today from United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, according to presidential spokesman Mohamed El-Shennawy.

The leaders reviewed the ceasefire agreement for the Gaza Strip brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, with President el-Sisi stressing the need to agree on all details of the agreement's different phases and to ensure its full implementation.

Guterres thanked Egypt and President el-Sisi for Cairo's efforts to halt the fighting and to mitigate humanitarian suffering in Gaza, commending Egypt's sustained work over the past two years to pursue ceasefires and to facilitate the delivery of aid in coordination with United Nations agencies and relief organizations.

The United Nations secretary general emphasized the importance of reaching consensus on all technical details of the ceasefire framework, calling for a pathway toward the establishment of a Palestinian state in line with international legitimacy, while ensuring no separation between the Gaza Strip and the West Bank and upholding the right to self determination.

Guterres also urged the deployment of international forces in Gaza and called for the Security Council to lend international legitimacy to the agreement, he pressed for an immediate start to reconstruction efforts and welcomed Egypt's announcement that it will host a reconstruction conference.

President el-Sisi conveyed his appreciation for Guterres positive positions since the onset of the Gaza crisis and confirmed that Egypt has already begun sending urgent food and medical consignments to the Gaza Strip following the ceasefire agreement.