Al-Azhar Scholar Mohamed Hamouda Says Sunnah Governs Prohibitions

On television, Al-Azhar scholar Mohamed Hamouda said the Quran does not prescribe a specific legal punishment for a wine drinker, and he clarified that the penalty of forty lashes is derived from the Prophet's Sunnah rather than from Quranic verses.

Hamouda emphasized the Sunnah's status as a primary legislative source, noting that the prohibition on eating donkey meat was transmitted in the Sunnah and is not stated in the Quran.

He mocked those who reject the Sunnah outright, saying they should produce a donkey and eat it to demonstrate their denial of prophetic tradition.

The scholar affirmed that a penitent is regarded as if free of sin, and he urged those who fall into wrongdoing to increase repentance, seek forgiveness, give charity, and send prayers upon the Prophet Muhammad as means that erase sins and placate divine anger.

On the timing of repentance he advised that repenting while one is in good health is preferable to waiting until illness approaches, so that the repentant can perform the righteous deeds that atone for past transgressions.