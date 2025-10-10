Mohamed Gibran Explains Open-Ended Contracts in New Labor Law

Mohamed Gibran, Minister of Labor, said the new labor law aims to establish a genuine balance between workers' rights and employers' needs by introducing more flexible and better regulated contracts.

Gibran told Masrawy that the relationship between worker and employer is reciprocal and founded on mutual understanding and commitment, and he underscored that there is no obligation for an employer to retain a worker against their will when the contractual relationship is clear and disciplined and the contract is written in accordance with the law.

He explained that the new statute remedies past problems associated with fixed-term contracts, where previous practices allowed for manipulation that harmed worker rights or unfairly restricted employers, and that the current amendments ensure legal and equitable protection for both parties.

The minister emphasized that written contracts and clear contractual terms serve as primary safeguards under the revised law, providing legal clarity and reducing sources of dispute.

Gibran's comments highlight the ministry's intention to pair contractual flexibility with enforceable protections, aiming to stabilize employer-employee relations within a transparent legal framework.