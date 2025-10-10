Egypt News

Mohamed Gibran Explains Open-Ended Contracts in New Labor Law

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Mohamed Gibran, Minister of Labor, said the new labor law aims to establish a genuine balance between workers' rights and employers' needs by introducing more flexible and better regulated contracts.

Gibran told Masrawy that the relationship between worker and employer is reciprocal and founded on mutual understanding and commitment, and he underscored that there is no obligation for an employer to retain a worker against their will when the contractual relationship is clear and disciplined and the contract is written in accordance with the law.

He explained that the new statute remedies past problems associated with fixed-term contracts, where previous practices allowed for manipulation that harmed worker rights or unfairly restricted employers, and that the current amendments ensure legal and equitable protection for both parties.

The minister emphasized that written contracts and clear contractual terms serve as primary safeguards under the revised law, providing legal clarity and reducing sources of dispute.

Gibran's comments highlight the ministry's intention to pair contractual flexibility with enforceable protections, aiming to stabilize employer-employee relations within a transparent legal framework.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.