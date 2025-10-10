Cairo High 28C as Egypt Sees Widespread Cooler Weather

The General Authority for Meteorology announced a slight drop in temperatures across most of Egypt on Friday, October 10, 2025, with the expected maximum in Greater Cairo near 28C.





Forecasters said there is a chance of light to moderate rain over parts of the northern Mediterranean coasts and the northern reaches of Lower Egypt, as localized showers are possible.





Recent satellite imagery showed ongoing development and clustering of rain clouds over the northern coasts and northern Lower Egypt, reinforcing the forecast for scattered precipitation.





The authority warned of disrupted maritime navigation and choppy seas in several sectors of the Red Sea coast and the Gulf of Suez, advising caution for sea traffic and operators.





The meteorological bulletin reiterated that the mild temperature decline is expected to continue across many areas, and forecasters indicated they will issue further updates as conditions evolve.







