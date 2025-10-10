Alaa Farouk Pledges Egypt’s Support for African Rice Self-Sufficiency

The Egyptian Ministry of Agriculture concluded a high level forum in Cairo from October 7 to 9 on achieving rice self sufficiency in Africa, convened jointly with the Africa Rice Center and attended by ministers, deputy ministers, governors and research officials from several African countries.





Minister Alaa Farouk said Egypt will provide full support to African countries drawing on presidential directives to deepen cooperation with the continent, emphasizing that Egypt offers its expertise to promote continental integration and sustainable development.





The forum issued recommendations to enhance cooperation in agricultural technology transfer and capacity building, to integrate research and extension with farmers in the field, to improve seed systems to ensure availability of high quality and genetically pure varieties, and to develop appropriate financing mechanisms and market based measures including contract farming and public private partnerships across the value chain.





Participants stressed that rice self sufficiency is a shared strategic objective requiring continental collaboration, and they called for continued coordination and joint programs with the Africa Rice Center and the Egyptian Agricultural Research Center to implement the roadmap for self sufficiency.





Delegates included agriculture ministers from Egypt and Guinea Bissau, deputy ministers from Sierra Leone and Liberia, state governors from Niger and Jigawa in Nigeria, representatives from Senegal and Nigeria, the Egyptian Agricultural Research Center, and the Africa Rice Center led by Director General Baba Kar Manneh.





Egypt showcased high yielding rice varieties such as Sakha Super 300 and Giza 183 and modern irrigation systems that reduced water use by about 30 percent while achieving yields of four to five tons per feddan, and visiting delegations toured the Agricultural Museum in Dokki, the Sakha research station, the rice training and seed production facilities, and mechanization plants in Tanta to observe seed production, mechanized planting and harvesting, and post harvest technologies.





Organizers expressed appreciation for the Africa Rice Center, the Egyptian Agricultural Research Center, the Field Crops Research Institute, the rice section, the ministry's international agricultural relations department, and the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development for their roles in staging the forum and supporting follow up actions.