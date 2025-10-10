Egypt News

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Announces Four Dominant Weather Phenomena

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority said four weather phenomena will dominate during the coming hours.

Egyptian Meteorological Authority Announces Four Dominant Weather Phenomena

Dense morning water fog is expected on some roads leading to and from northern governorates through Greater Cairo, northern Upper Egypt, Suez Canal cities, and central Sinai.

Some low clouds are predicted over parts of northern Egypt and Greater Cairo, which may produce light, non-impactful drizzle in isolated areas.

Marine navigation will be disturbed along stretches of the Red Sea coast and the Gulf of Suez, with wind speeds reaching up to 60 km per hour.

Sea states are forecast to show wave heights increasing to between two and three meters in the affected areas.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.