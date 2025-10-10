Egyptian Meteorological Authority Announces Four Dominant Weather Phenomena

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority said four weather phenomena will dominate during the coming hours.





Dense morning water fog is expected on some roads leading to and from northern governorates through Greater Cairo, northern Upper Egypt, Suez Canal cities, and central Sinai.

Some low clouds are predicted over parts of northern Egypt and Greater Cairo, which may produce light, non-impactful drizzle in isolated areas.

Marine navigation will be disturbed along stretches of the Red Sea coast and the Gulf of Suez, with wind speeds reaching up to 60 km per hour.

Sea states are forecast to show wave heights increasing to between two and three meters in the affected areas.