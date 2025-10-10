Egypt to Begin Winter Time on October 31, 2025

The Egyptian government will implement winter time starting at 12 AM on Friday 31 October 2025, when clocks will be set back by 60 minutes.

The change follows a Cabinet decision issued in April 2023 that defines summer time as running from the last Friday in April until the last Thursday in October, with clocks advanced by 60 minutes.

Under this schedule, winter time will remain in effect until the return to summer time in April 2026.

Local reporting by Ahmed AbdelMoneim noted rising public questions across provinces about the timing of the switch, citizens are being informed of the precise date and hour for the adjustment.