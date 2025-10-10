Egypt News

Egypt to Begin Winter Time on October 31, 2025

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian government will implement winter time starting at 12 AM on Friday 31 October 2025, when clocks will be set back by 60 minutes.

The change follows a Cabinet decision issued in April 2023 that defines summer time as running from the last Friday in April until the last Thursday in October, with clocks advanced by 60 minutes.

Under this schedule, winter time will remain in effect until the return to summer time in April 2026.

Local reporting by Ahmed AbdelMoneim noted rising public questions across provinces about the timing of the switch, citizens are being informed of the precise date and hour for the adjustment.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.