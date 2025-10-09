Sherif Amer: Egypt Leads Diplomatic Effort to Halt Gaza War

On his program Yahduth fi Misr broadcast on MBC Masr, Sherif Amer said Egypt maintained a steady, calm stance against social media rumors alleging the relocation of Palestinians to Sinai, describing those claims as baseless illusions.

He said early-war reports of housing units for Palestinians in Sinai were fabrications intended to undermine Egyptian constants, stressing that Sinai remains a symbol of Egyptian identity and will not be used to settle the Palestinian question.

Amer asserted that Egyptian institutions possess deep understanding and accurate information about all parties involved, and that Egyptian officers are fully aware of key figures and their orientations, a knowledge that enhanced Cairo's ability to manage the dossier efficiently.

He added that recent gains in supporting the Palestinian cause were won amid the bloodshed of the resilient Palestinian people and through a decisive Egyptian role supported by Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, saying this coordinated backing substantially helped protect Palestinian rights.

Amer emphasized that Palestinian steadfastness was central to the success of diplomatic efforts, and he concluded that after 733 days of the Gaza war Egypt has led a successful diplomatic path insulated from the effects of rumors and media pressure.