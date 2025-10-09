Steve Witkoff Praises Sisi’s Role in Ending Gaza War

Steve Witkoff, President Trump's envoy for the Middle East, said Egypt is working with the US, Qatar and Turkey to secure an end to the war in Gaza.

Speaking at a meeting with President Sisi at the Ittihadiya Palace, Witkoff said President Trump is eager to visit Egypt, possibly next week.

Witkoff described the past few days as among the most valuable of his life, saying the opportunity to work together had produced efforts aimed at saving many lives and at leading to a lasting peace.

He praised President Sisi's leadership and the unique skills of his team, saying without their guidance and competence the results achieved would not have been possible, and that history may not record the details of what was done.

Witkoff also emphasized the importance of the on the ground partnership that enabled negotiations to reach a successful conclusion, referencing talks held in Sharm El-Sheikh.

The envoy highlighted that acknowledgment of the tangible partnership was crucial to bringing the negotiations to a close, underscoring coordinated diplomacy between capitals and mediators.

Egypt's role as a facilitator, working alongside regional and international interlocutors, was presented as central to advancing ceasefire and humanitarian objectives in Gaza.