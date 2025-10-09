Egyptian Freedom Party Hails Sisi Mediation as Victory

The Egyptian Freedom Party said the success of Egyptian mediation in reaching a ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, to be signed in Sharm El-Sheikh, represents a new victory added to Egypt's record of supporting regional peace and stability.

Ahmed Mahni, deputy head of the party, secretary general and member of parliament, said the achievement embodies the pivotal role Egypt is playing under President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in preserving Middle East security, and it demonstrates international confidence in Cairo's ability to defuse crises and restore regional balance.

Mahni praised President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi's public remark that the world witnessed a historic moment reflecting the triumph of the will for peace over the logic of war, arguing that the statement underscores Egypt's firm commitment to protecting lives and stopping the flow of blood.

He added that signing the agreement in Sharm El-Sheikh carries deep symbolic meaning, noting that the city has long served as an international platform for peace and that the Egyptian move reaffirms Cairo's status as a central pillar of regional stability.

The deputy party leader affirmed that the Egyptian state will continue its efforts to protect the Palestinian people and support their legitimate rights, and he said Egypt will work toward a lasting and comprehensive solution that secures security and peace for all peoples of the region.