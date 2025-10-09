National List to Submit House Candidacy Papers Sunday

Sources say the National List will formally submit its candidacy papers for the House of Representatives next Sunday, after concluding final consultations among the participating parties.

According to exclusive statements to Masrawy, intensive meetings over recent days resolved the majority of candidate names across four lists, preparing them for submission to the National Election Authority before the close of the candidacy window.

The National Election Authority announced the candidacy period for the House of Representatives as running from Tuesday 8 October until Tuesday 15 October, a schedule intended to allow the publication of preliminary candidate lists before the objections period.

Those involved said the lists have been finalized in principle and will be presented to the authority within the established filing period, ensuring the alliance meets the deadline for official registration.

The filing is expected to place the National List among initial registered lists subject to the standard review and objection procedures administered by the National Election Authority.