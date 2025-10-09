Egypt News

Karim Hatem: US Delegation, Kushner and Wittkoff in Gaza Deal Talks

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Karim Hatem, Cairo News correspondent reporting from Sharm El-Sheikh, said the most prominent development in the current scene is the arrival of a large, high-level US delegation participating in the negotiations, alongside the team that discussed guarantees mentioned in the early hours of the morning.

He reported that the US President declared early today that he would personally guarantee that Israel would not resume fighting or breach the ceasefire after the handover of hostages and detainees, a demand Hamas has repeatedly pressed given the complexity of this clause in light of past rounds.

Hatem added that the American delegation, which included Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, entered the expanded meeting hall for a session that lasted about an hour to an hour and a half, after which Egyptian and Qatari mediators met with the Hamas delegation, and that the morning sessions concluded with delegations from Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine joining Hamas consultations, signaling tangible progress.

He said communication channels remain open to finalize the logistical arrangements for implementing the agreement, which is likely to take effect in less than an hour, around 12 00 noon Cairo time.


