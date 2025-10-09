Mohamed Amer Announces New Stop for Trains 957 and 944

Egypt News

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian National Railways announced the addition of al-Gedida station in Minya al-Qamh, Sharqia Governorate as a scheduled stop for trains 957 and 944 on the Cairo–Zagazig route, effective Saturday 11 October 2025.

The move was issued under the directives of Engineer Mohamed Amer, head of the Egyptian National Railways, and is intended to ease passenger movements and enhance onboard and station comfort.

The authority described the change as part of ongoing development efforts to provide better services across its lines and to improve the overall travel experience for citizens.

Train 957 and train 944 are identified as Cairo–Zagazig tourist services and will include the new al-Gedida stop in their timetables from the stated date.


