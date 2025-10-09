Meteorology Forecast: Autumn Air and Fog Reaching Cairo

Egyptian Meteorological Authority issued a weather forecast covering Friday 10 October 2025 through Tuesday 14 October 2025, the bulletin described a mix of autumnal conditions and varying weather phenomena including wind activity.

The authority reported a continued slight drop in temperatures across most areas, with the northern coasts around 26 to 28 °C, Greater Cairo and the Delta around 28 to 30 °C, and southern Egypt near 30 to 38 °C.

Morning hours are expected to feel mildly autumnal, daytime conditions will be warm on most of the country and hot over South Sinai and southern Egypt, while nights remain moderate.

Forecasters warned of ground fog forming between 04:00 and 08:00 on some roads leading to and from northern regions through Greater Cairo, the Suez Canal cities, central Sinai and north Upper Egypt.

The published statement also noted episodes of wind activity are expected during the coming days, as part of the overall weather pattern described by the authority.