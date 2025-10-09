Egypt News

Meteorology Forecast: Autumn Air and Fog Reaching Cairo

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Egyptian Meteorological Authority issued a weather forecast covering Friday 10 October 2025 through Tuesday 14 October 2025, the bulletin described a mix of autumnal conditions and varying weather phenomena including wind activity.

The authority reported a continued slight drop in temperatures across most areas, with the northern coasts around 26 to 28 °C, Greater Cairo and the Delta around 28 to 30 °C, and southern Egypt near 30 to 38 °C.

Morning hours are expected to feel mildly autumnal, daytime conditions will be warm on most of the country and hot over South Sinai and southern Egypt, while nights remain moderate.

Forecasters warned of ground fog forming between 04:00 and 08:00 on some roads leading to and from northern regions through Greater Cairo, the Suez Canal cities, central Sinai and north Upper Egypt.

The published statement also noted episodes of wind activity are expected during the coming days, as part of the overall weather pattern described by the authority.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.