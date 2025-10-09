Egypt News

Amr Gazzarin: Pyramids Development Reflects Egypt’s Future Vision

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Invest-Gate organized a roundtable titled From Heritage to Horizons, Integrating investment opportunities in real estate and tourism, to discuss ways to unify efforts between the real estate and tourism sectors and maximize Egyptian heritage to support development and attract investment.

The event brought together prominent leaders and experts, including engineer Amr Gazzarin, chairman of Orascom Pyramids, who presented the development of the Giza Plateau as a model that balances heritage preservation with an integrated tourist experience reflecting Egypt's vision for the future.

Gazzarin said his team is working to improve the visitor and tourist experience at the Pyramids so that visitors will want to return more than once, and will be encouraged to spend in ways that revive the economy and stimulate greater investment.

Participants explored practical approaches to merge investment opportunities in real estate and tourism, aiming to leverage Egyptian heritage to bolster development and attract new capital into both sectors.

