Zahi Hawass Praises Khaled El-Anani’s UNESCO Director-General Win

Egyptian talk shows on Wednesday evening focused on several domestic and international developments, Masrawy compiled the leading items covered across multiple television programs.

Doctor Osama Raslan, spokesperson for the Ministry of Endowments, said the ministry is conducting "Correct Your Concepts" caravans in schools nationwide under the slogan "With knowledge and work, nations rise and triumph", aimed at promoting moderate thought and instilling values of belonging, responsibility, cooperation and resilience against extremist ideas through dialogue.

Doctor Diaa Rashwan, head of the State Information Service, suggested there may be a connection between the timing of the Gaza negotiations and the interests of US President Donald Trump, warning that Trump could seek to conclude talks quickly ahead of the Nobel Peace Prize announcement on Friday.

Presenter Ahmed Moussa expressed hope for a peace agreement in Sharm El-Sheikh to end the more than two-year war in Gaza, and he urged that neither Israeli nor Hamas actors should sabotage the ongoing negotiations.

Former antiquities minister Zahi Hawass said he is proud of Khaled El-Anani's election as Director-General of UNESCO, and he recounted behind-the-scenes details of El-Anani's victory during the talk shows.

Sheikh Mohamed Kamal, secretary of fatwa at Dar al-Ifta, answered a pilgrim's question about whether entering a restroom during Umrah with a bag containing a Quran is permissible, offering the religious ruling on the matter.