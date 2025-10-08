Egypt News

Egypt Meteorology Forecasts Winds, Rain and Rough Seas Thursday

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority issued its forecast for Thursday, October 9, 2025, predicting a mix of active winds, morning fog and scattered rain across several regions of the country.

Forecasters said conditions will be autumnal and moderately cool in the early morning, turning warm by day across most areas, hot over southern Egypt and mild overnight.

Dense early morning fog is expected between 04:00 and 08:00 on roads leading to and from northern governorates through Greater Cairo, north Upper Egypt, the Suez Canal cities and central Sinai.

There will be chances of light to moderate rain, occasionally heavy, over parts of the northwestern coasts and the northern Delta, falling intermittently.

Scattered light to moderate showers are also likely along stretches of the northeastern coasts, with a very low probability of light rain extending to Greater Cairo, the southern Delta and the Canal cities, estimated at about 20 percent.

Wind activity will increase over the northern coasts and the Delta, moderating night temperatures, and maritime navigation will be disrupted along the coasts from Matrouh through Alamein, Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr El Sheikh, Damietta and Port Said, with winds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour and waves two to three meters high.

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


