Abdel Halim Allam Withdraws from Criminal Procedure Committee

Abdel Halim Allam, head of the Egyptian Bar Association, said the Bar received a presidential memorandum objecting to eight of 552 articles in the draft Criminal Procedure Law, a step the association welcomed as a constitutional right and a sign of political leadership's concern to strengthen procedural and constitutional guarantees for defendants and to make the law a legitimate tool for timely justice.





Allam warned that the Ministry of Justice presented alternative drafts for the objected articles that effectively introduce exceptions he described as inconsistent with the current constitution and at odds with the presidential memorandum in both letter and purpose.





He detailed that the draft Article 105, as submitted, requires the presence of a lawyer when a suspect is interrogated or confronted with other suspects or witnesses, mandates that a lawyer be summoned to the investigation, and provides that if a suspect lacks counsel, the investigating authority must appoint one.





Allam recounted that a joint parliamentary committee considered a proposal to add the phrase "or any other investigative act" after the word "witnesses", and that the committee rejected this addition as an unjustified expansion beyond Article 54 of the constitution which addresses the commencement of interrogation and does not contemplate every investigative procedure.





A representative of the Public Prosecution proposed reverting to the current law's Article 124 or adding an exception allowing absence of counsel "in cases of necessity" with a requirement to record the impossibility in the investigation minutes, citing practical difficulties in remote areas and late hours that can delay the arrival of a court-appointed lawyer, a problem the Bar pledged to help address.





Allam said his withdrawal from the special parliamentary committee was a deliberate message rejecting the committee's alterations, he recorded the Bar's objections in the committee minutes to expose attempts to legitimize texts that would erode rights and freedoms, he affirmed the Bar's firm stance as a bulwark against any undermining of justice and liberties, and he presented these positions at a Bar press conference that outlined the association's legal view and its observations on the presidentially objected provisions.























































