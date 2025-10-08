Egypt News

Bar Association Holds Press Conference on Criminal Procedure Amendments

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The Bar Association held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss proposed amendments to the draft criminal procedure law, presenting its legal perspective to the public.

The association highlighted its substantive objections, foremost among them Article 105 which concerns the presence of a lawyer during investigations.

The session was attended by council members, a number of sub-bar presidents, political and party leaders, members of parliament, and representatives of various media outlets.

Speakers set out the association's detailed position and summarized the discussions and studies conducted on the proposed amendments.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.