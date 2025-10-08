Bar Association Holds Press Conference on Criminal Procedure Amendments

The Bar Association held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss proposed amendments to the draft criminal procedure law, presenting its legal perspective to the public.

The association highlighted its substantive objections, foremost among them Article 105 which concerns the presence of a lawyer during investigations.

The session was attended by council members, a number of sub-bar presidents, political and party leaders, members of parliament, and representatives of various media outlets.

Speakers set out the association's detailed position and summarized the discussions and studies conducted on the proposed amendments.