Bassem Youssef on Aragoz Label and Palestinian Cause

Bassem Youssef made his first public appearance after a ten year absence from Egyptian media, addressing rumors that followed him and explaining why he left Egypt for a period of time.

On the Palestinian cause he said others had defended it more than him and endured imprisonment and death, stressing that it would be unfair for him to receive attention and fame while the real victims and those who paid the price are forgotten.

Youssef said he often found himself in arenas that were not his, noting that despite his love for comedy he was pulled into political commentary because audiences wanted to be entertained and were willing to pay for amusement.

He added he does not mind being described as an aragoz, he accepts that he makes people laugh and that he was paid to perform and to make audiences laugh.

Youssef expressed that he does not feel deserving of the intense controversy surrounding him, and he said his early work after moving to the United States consisted of appearing in seminars and teaching lectures.

Regarding his hit show Al Bernameg he said it was a product of its era, observing that comedy has a short lifespan and political comedy in particular is even shorter lived.