Family Schedules Cairo Condolence for Doctor Ahmed Omar Hashem

The family of Doctor Ahmed Omar Hashem announced a private condolence gathering will be held tomorrow Wednesday after the Maghrib prayer at the Police Mosque in the Fifth Settlement in Cairo.





The funeral will be conducted after the Asr prayer on Tuesday in his birthplace, Bani Amer village in the Zagazig district of Sharqia governorate.





Doctor Hashem's body is to be interred beside the tomb of his uncle, the Sufi scholar Sheikh Mahmoud Abu Hashem, in Bani Amer village.





Doctor Ahmed Omar Hashem died in the early hours of Tuesday 7 October 2025, corresponding to 1447 AH, at the age of 84 after a struggle with illness, he served as a member of Al-Azhar's Senior Scholars Council, was a professor of Hadith and formerly served as president of Al-Azhar University.















































