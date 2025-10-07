Minister Osama Al-Azhari Attends Funeral Prayer for Dr Ahmed Hashem

Photographer Nader Nabil recorded the arrival of Minister of Endowments Osama Al-Azhari at Al-Azhar Mosque on Tuesday midday to perform the funeral prayer for Dr Ahmed Omar Hashem.

Dr Ahmed Omar Hashem died in the early hours of Tuesday 7 October 2025, he served as a member of the Senior Scholars at Al-Azhar, was a professor of Hadith and its sciences, and was a former president of Al-Azhar University, he was about 84 years old after a struggle with illness.

The funeral prayer is scheduled to be held after Dhuhr on Tuesday at Al-Azhar Mosque, and the burial procession will proceed to the village of Bani Amer in the Zaqaziq center of Sharqia governorate after Asr.

Ahmed Omar Ibrahim Hashem was born on 6 February 1941 in Bani Amer in the Zaqaziq center of Sharqia, he belonged to a family distinguished in scholarship and Sufism, he was raised by his father Sheikh Omar Ibrahim Hashem and received instruction from village scholars including Sheikh Mahmoud Abu Hashem and Dr Al Husseini Abdel Majeed Hashem.