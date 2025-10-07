Labor Minister Mohamed Gebran Reveals New Leave Entitlements

Labor Minister Mohamed Gebran said the new Labor Law increases annual leave to ensure a better balance between professional and personal life, affirming that leave is an inalienable right that must not be compromised.

He stated that wages under the new law will be set according to principles of fairness and efficiency, noting that the state is working to establish a minimum that guarantees a decent standard of living for workers across sectors.

The law lays out rules for paid annual leave in private sector establishments, clarifying that official public holidays and weekly rest days are excluded from annual leave calculations, with entitlements tied to length of service and the nature of the work.

Under the new provisions employees receive 15 days of annual leave during their first year, the entitlement rises to 21 days after two years of service, and reaches 30 days for those with more than ten years of service or who are fifty years old.

The legislation also grants an extended 45-day annual leave to persons with disabilities and people with dwarfism, reflecting the state's policy of providing additional support to priority care groups.

Workers who have not completed a full year of service may be granted prorated annual leave provided they have completed at least six consecutive months, and the law adds seven extra days to leave balances for employees in high-risk, health-hazardous occupations and in remote areas, with implementing decisions to be issued by the competent minister in coordination with relevant authorities.