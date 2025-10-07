Mohamed Gibran: Egypt Replaces Jail with Fines in New Labor Law

The new Labor Law No 14 of 2025 abolishes imprisonment in nearly all articles, replacing custodial penalties with fines ranging from 500 to 100, 000 Egyptian pounds, with a single exception for recruitment firms that commit serious violations against job seekers.

Minister Mohamed Gibran said on television that the amendment aims to lighten the judiciary's caseload, stressing the law's philosophy centers on correction rather than punishment and seeks a balance between administrative discipline and social justice.

Earlier the minister instructed all provincial labor directorates to step up inspections of construction sites nationwide to implement Law No 14 of 2025, with emphasis on provisions related to occupational health and safety.

The Ministry of Labour stated these measures are intended to protect workers' rights and ensure safety at work sites, contributing to a safer and more stable work environment that supports national development and production.