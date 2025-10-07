Meteorological Authority’s Manar Ghanem Warns of Cooler Weather

Dr Manar Ghanem, member of the Meteorological Authority media center, outlined the forecast for the coming days, saying Egypt will experience autumnal conditions this week with successive slight falls in temperature returning to seasonal averages.

She attributed the temperature retreat to moderate northern air masses moving from southern Europe across the Mediterranean, which will moderate daytime warmth and lower temperatures at night.

Expected readings include daytime highs of 29 to 31 degrees Celsius in Greater Cairo and nighttime lows of 20 to 21 degrees Celsius, with temperatures dipping to 18 to 19 degrees in new cities and desert areas, producing a light chill late at night and in the early morning.

An upper level trough will support low and medium cloud cover over most northern governorates, sustaining the temperature drop and bringing chances of light to moderate rain, with Tuesday focused on the northwest coasts and northern Delta, possibly moderate over Matrouh, and Wednesday and Thursday extending along Mediterranean coasts and the northern Delta with limited inland reach.

Ghanem warned of active winds over the Mediterranean from Tuesday evening through Thursday with speeds of 40 to 60 km/h causing disturbed navigation and waves of 2, 5 to 3, 5 meters off Matrouh, El Alamein, Alexandria, Beheira, Kafr El Sheikh, Damietta and Port Said, urging the public to monitor forecasts, avoid marine activities during rough seas, follow lifeguard and safety instructions, and dress children in an extra autumn layer during early mornings.