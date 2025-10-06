Khaled El-Anani Proud as Egypt’s First UNESCO Director-General

Khaled El-Anani said he felt immense pride at being the first Egyptian, the first Arab and the second African elected as Director-General of UNESCO in the organization's 80-year history.

He made the remarks in a televised interview with presenter Dina Zahra on Al Qahera News, characterizing the election as a significant national achievement.

El-Anani described the bid as a long-held Egyptian aspiration, noting that previous competent nominees had competed in earlier years without success, and asserting that this time the state pursued the campaign in a highly scientific and studied manner.

He outlined that the proposal to field an Egyptian candidate originated in 2022 at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with an initial plan to submit officially in 2025, but a directive from President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to advance the application prompted the formation of a national committee to select the nominee.

El-Anani said he was honored to be named Egypt's official candidate by a prime ministerial decision in April 2023, and that the president issued clear instructions for all state agencies to coordinate support for the candidacy.