Alaa and Gamal Mubarak Visit Unknown Soldier and Sadat Graves

Alaa and Gamal Mubarak visited the platform of the Unknown Soldier and the grave of former President Mohamed Anwar Sadat on Monday morning, coinciding with celebrations of the October 6 victories.





The Unknown Soldier memorial, located in Nasr City in Cairo, was commissioned by the late President Anwar Sadat to honor Egyptians who lost their lives in the War of Attrition and the October 1973 war, and it opened in October 1975.





The site also contains the grave of President Sadat following his assassination in October 1981, and it remains a central monument for national commemorations.





The visit by Alaa and Gamal Mubarak was reported as part of broader coverage of the October 6 anniversary events, reflecting observances held across the country.































































