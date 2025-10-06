United Media Congratulates Khaled El-Anany on UNESCO Win

United Media Services has congratulated former Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Anany following his election as the new Director-General of UNESCO, calling the result a source of joy for Egyptians and Arabs.

In a statement released Monday, the company described the victory as a crowning moment for El-Anany's distinguished career and broad experience in culture, tourism, antiquities and education.

United Media Services highlighted that electing El-Anany as the first Arab to hold the prestigious international post represents a success for Egypt and for Egyptian diplomacy, which it said worked tirelessly to support his bid.

The company wished Khaled El-Anany success in his new role and expressed confidence that he can pursue substantive reforms and initiatives to enhance, protect and manage cultural heritage, museums, sites and monuments around the world.