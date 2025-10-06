Egypt News

United Media Congratulates Khaled El-Anany on UNESCO Win

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

United Media Services has congratulated former Tourism and Antiquities Minister Khaled El-Anany following his election as the new Director-General of UNESCO, calling the result a source of joy for Egyptians and Arabs.

In a statement released Monday, the company described the victory as a crowning moment for El-Anany's distinguished career and broad experience in culture, tourism, antiquities and education.

United Media Services highlighted that electing El-Anany as the first Arab to hold the prestigious international post represents a success for Egypt and for Egyptian diplomacy, which it said worked tirelessly to support his bid.

The company wished Khaled El-Anany success in his new role and expressed confidence that he can pursue substantive reforms and initiatives to enhance, protect and manage cultural heritage, museums, sites and monuments around the world.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.