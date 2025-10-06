Khaled El-Anany Elected UNESCO Director-General, Egyptian Officials Praise

Dr Ayman Ashour, Egypt's minister of higher education and head of the Egyptian National Commission for UNESCO and Egypt's representative on the Executive Board, warmly congratulated Dr Khaled El-Anany on his election as Director-General of UNESCO at the Executive Board's 222nd session in Paris.

Ashour described El-Anany's victory as the culmination of Egypt's political leadership efforts and diplomatic work, a sign of international recognition for the country's scientific and administrative capacities, and a reflection of Egypt's standing and ability to contribute to UNESCO's education, culture and science agenda.

Khaled El-Anany holds a PhD in Egyptology from Paul-Valery Montpellier 3 in France, is a professor of Egyptology at Helwan University, served as Minister of Antiquities in 2016 and as Minister of Tourism and Antiquities from 2019 to 2022, and has received several international honors in recognition of his scientific and cultural contributions.

Members of Egypt's academic community and the Egyptian National Commission for UNESCO also extended their congratulations and best wishes for success as El-Anany prepares to assume his new duties, with the expectation that his leadership will strengthen UNESCO's global work in education, culture and science.