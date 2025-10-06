Khaled El-Anany Leads Tight Race for UNESCO Director-General

The marathon to elect a new UNESCO Director-General begins today to succeed Audrey Azoulay, who served two consecutive terms for eight years, and the field narrowed to two candidates after Mexican contender Gabriela Ramos withdrew on August 25th.

The contest pits Dr Khaled El-Anany, Egypt's former Minister of Tourism and Antiquities and a professor of Egyptology at Helwan University with over 30 years of academic and administrative experience, against Fermin Edouard Matoko, a Congolese candidate with decades of service inside UNESCO dating back to 1990 and most recently serving as Deputy Director-General for Africa.

The UNESCO Executive Board, composed of 58 members, will meet to vote today, and observers expect the outcome to be decided in the first round given the two-candidate format, with a possible second round only in the event of a tie.

Egypt mounted a sustained campaign for Dr El-Anany after Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly announced his nomination in April 2023, the Arab League endorsed him at summit level in May 2024 as the sole Arab candidate, and the African Union registered formal support on multiple occasions including February 2024, July 2024 and July 2025.

The winner will lead UNESCO, founded in 1945 and headquartered in Paris, guiding work on education, science and culture, setting standards and tools to address key challenges such as biodiversity protection, the governance of artificial intelligence, quality education, heritage safeguarding and access to reliable information.