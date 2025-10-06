MP Maysa Atwa Announces She Will Not Run in 2025 Elections

MP Maysa Atwa announced on her official Facebook page that she will not contest the 2025 parliamentary elections after ten years of service, expressing her acceptance of God's decree and gratitude for the opportunity to serve her constituents.

In her post she thanked union leaders, executive officials, ministers, and her parliamentary colleagues for their support throughout her decade in the legislature.

Atwa expressed specific appreciation for the Future of the Nation Party, stating her ongoing allegiance to the party and her encouragement for all party colleagues who are running in the 2025 parliamentary polls.

She affirmed that she will continue to support the party and her fellow candidates in the coming phase, and reiterated her commitment to the party's efforts at the national level.

In closing she prayed for Egypt's safety and security, and told supporters that she will be missed and will remain with them as they face future challenges together.