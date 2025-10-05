Egypt News

Amr Adib Warns Over Repeat Antiquities Thefts After Saqqara Loss

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Television host Amr Adib warned of repeated antiquities thefts on his Al-Hekaya program on MBC Egypt, reacting to the recent disappearance of an archaeological panel from Saqqara and expressing alarm at a rise in similar incidents.

He highlighted two recent cases that sparked broad debate, the announced theft of an ancient bracelet from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir and the disappearance of a limestone panel from the tomb of Khenti Ka in the Saqqara archaeological zone dating to the Fifth Dynasty.

Adib said that the recurrence of losses raises serious questions about the security of archaeological sites and storage facilities, and he urged rapid, proactive steps to strengthen oversight and immediate inventory procedures to protect the country's civilizational heritage.

He framed the issue with a pointed question about whether Egypt's wealth of antiquities should be considered an advantage or a vulnerability, calling for swift measures to prevent further losses.


Related:

The Author:
Abdelrahman Ellithy

A Radiology Doctor, MD, Entrepreneur, and an SEO enthusiast, born 1986, from Egypt, graduated from Kasr-Alainy School of Medicine, Cairo University Class of 2009, Master Degree in Diagnostic Radiology 2015 and MD Diagnostic Radiology Degree in 2025.


More information using AI:

Site Search:


Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.


All content published on the Nogoom Masrya website represents only the opinions of the authors and does not reflect in any way the views of Nogoom Masrya® for Electronic Content Management. The reproduction, publication, distribution, or translation of these materials is permitted, provided that reference is made, under the Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License. Copyright © 2009-2024 Nogoom Masrya®, All Rights Reserved.