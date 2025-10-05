Amr Adib Warns Over Repeat Antiquities Thefts After Saqqara Loss

Television host Amr Adib warned of repeated antiquities thefts on his Al-Hekaya program on MBC Egypt, reacting to the recent disappearance of an archaeological panel from Saqqara and expressing alarm at a rise in similar incidents.

He highlighted two recent cases that sparked broad debate, the announced theft of an ancient bracelet from the Egyptian Museum in Tahrir and the disappearance of a limestone panel from the tomb of Khenti Ka in the Saqqara archaeological zone dating to the Fifth Dynasty.

Adib said that the recurrence of losses raises serious questions about the security of archaeological sites and storage facilities, and he urged rapid, proactive steps to strengthen oversight and immediate inventory procedures to protect the country's civilizational heritage.

He framed the issue with a pointed question about whether Egypt's wealth of antiquities should be considered an advantage or a vulnerability, calling for swift measures to prevent further losses.