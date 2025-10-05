Labor Minister Mohamed Gibran: No Foreign Worker Without Permit

Labor Minister Mohamed Gibran said the ministry has begun prioritizing permits for foreign workers as the first step to regulate the labor market, and he insisted that no foreign worker may legally be in Egypt without an official work permit.

Speaking to broadcaster Lamis Elhadidi on the program Al-Soura on Al-Nahar, Gibran outlined mechanisms for implementing the new labor law and specified the sectors it covers, noting an emphasis on strict enforcement.

Gibran said the old fines were effectively meaningless, the new law raises penalties to range from 20, 000 to 100, 000 Egyptian pounds, and fines will be doubled for repeat violations to ensure compliance.

He clarified that the provisions of the new labor law apply only to private sector employees, and they do not extend to government workers or staff in the public business sector.

On foreign domestic workers the law provides a three month transition to regularize status, it sets an annual permit fee of 2, 500 Egyptian pounds for this category, and Gibran added that Egyptian domestic workers are not currently covered by the law.