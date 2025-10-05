Egypt News

Mostaqbal Watan Leads National List with 124 Seats

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

Informed sources detailed the allocation of party quotas within the unified national list for the 2025 House of Representatives elections, with Mostaqbal Watan receiving the largest share of 124 seats.

Hamaat Al-Watan obtained the second-largest share with 50 seats, the National Front was allocated 28 seats, and the Republican People's Party secured 10 seats.

The list, which comprises several political parties participating in the electoral alliance, will form the joint slate for the upcoming parliamentary contest.

Officials said the final list will be announced in the coming days after completing final reviews and the organizational arrangements required to submit documents to the National Elections Authority.


