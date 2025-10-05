Dar al-Ifta’s Ali Fakhr Clarifies Limits on Wife Beating

Doctor Ali Fakhr, secretary of the Fatwa Department at Dar al-Ifta in Egypt, addressed a question about the permissibility of a husband striking his wife during an interview on the television program Fatawa al-Nas with presenter Mohannad al-Sadat on Al-Nas channel today.

He explained that the Qur'anic instruction to admonish, leave in bed, and strike is sequential and oriented toward reform, meaning that admonition and temporary separation should precede other measures, and the objective is correction of behavior rather than humiliation or harm.

Fakhr noted that the verse does not prescribe fixed time periods for each step, the duration of admonition or separation depends on the wife's response and the aim of achieving reform, and the emphasis is on restoring proper conduct rather than hastening to physical measures.

He clarified that any permissible corrective striking in the classical legal discussion was not intended to be severe or injurious, citing symbolic disciplinary gestures in the prophetic example such as the miswak that draw attention without pain or degradation, and he stated that violent or harmful beating that causes injury, humiliation, or alienation is categorically forbidden because it contradicts the spirit of the text and the objectives of Sharia to protect life and family ties.

Fakhr urged patience, persistent counsel, and gentle dialogue as actions that carry religious reward and greater potential to prompt repentance and reform than violence, he affirmed that affection and mercy should guide spouses, and he stressed that any behavior that humiliates or harms family dignity is rejected both legally and morally, with couples encouraged to prioritize reconciliation over escalation of conflict.