Egyptian Meteorological Authority Forecasts Cooler Temperatures Monday

The Egyptian Meteorological Authority issued its forecast for Monday, October 6, 2025, predicting a slight drop in temperatures across most parts of the country.

Morning conditions are expected to be autumnal and mild, with daytime temperatures remaining hot over most areas and very hot across South Upper Egypt, while nights will be moderate.

Light morning fog is likely between 4 AM and 8 AM on some roads to and from Greater Cairo, North Upper Egypt, the Suez Canal cities and Central Sinai, a situation that may reduce horizontal visibility on those routes.

The authority also warned of the appearance of low clouds stretching from northern regions down to North Upper Egypt, which could produce light and non impactful drizzle over limited areas.

Maritime conditions will be unstable in the Gulf of Suez and along some Red Sea coasts, with wind speeds forecast between 40 and 60 kilometers per hour and wave heights reaching two to three meters, while the Mediterranean Sea is expected to be light to moderate.

These conditions may cause reduced horizontal visibility on affected roads during the early morning hours, increasing the risk for drivers and commuters.

The forecast reiterated the ongoing slight cooling trend following previous days, with the overall pattern remaining consistent with the seasonal transition.

