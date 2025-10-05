Egypt News

Egypt’s Railway Authority Successfully Evacuates Over 21,800 Sudanese Citizens in 23 Trips

By Abdelrahman Ellithy

The National Authority of Egyptian Railways has initiated its 23rd train journey as part of the voluntary repatriation program targeting Sudanese residents in Egypt.

Since the start of the initiative, approximately 21, 884 Sudanese individuals have been transported safely across multiple trips.

The current train is scheduled to arrive at the High Dam station at 11:40 PM, providing a safe passage for stranded Sudanese nationals.

Following the arrival, the same train is set to return from Aswan station at 11:30 AM the next day to continue serving passengers.

The Egyptian Railways authority emphasizes its ongoing commitment to national and humanitarian efforts in coordination with relevant agencies.

The organization aims to facilitate the safe and dignified movement of brothers and sisters from Sudan during these exceptional circumstances.

The initiative demonstrates Egypt's dedication to humanitarian support and national responsibility amidst regional crises.

