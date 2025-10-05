Egyptian Prime Minister Announces Rapid Progress in State Asset Offerings to Boost Private Sector Role

Prime Minister Mustafa Madbouly held a meeting at the government headquarters in the New Administrative Capital to review preparations for state companies to be listed on the stock market and discuss ways to revitalize Egypt's financial markets.

The government aims to complete the offering program swiftly and professionally by leveraging expertise from both the public and private sectors, with ongoing follow-up meetings held by the Prime Minister with relevant ministers and officials.

Discussions focused on ongoing efforts to enhance the private sector’s contribution to the national economy and to gradually reduce dependence on public investments, thereby improving economic growth efficiency and balancing the local investment structure.

The meeting reviewed the progress of offering projects across sectors including telecommunications, banking, oil, gas, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, mining, tourism, airports, and real estate.

Strategies were explored to activate the Egyptian stock exchange as a primary platform to attract investments through public offers of government shares and special presentations for strategic investors.

Officials discussed mechanisms to stimulate the stock market and strengthen its role as an investment attraction hub, aiming to support economic diversification and private sector development.

Prime Minister Madbouly emphasized the importance of achieving transparency and efficiency in the offering process, aligning with national economic growth objectives and development plans.