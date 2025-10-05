Journalists’ Syndicate Urges Immediate Enforcement of Minimum Wage Law for All Media Workers

The Journalists' Syndicate has called on all newspapers and media organizations to instantly implement the new minimum wage of 7, 000 Egyptian pounds for all employed journalists without exception.

This directive follows the recent enactment of the labor law that came into effect at the start of September, emphasizing the obligation of institutions to comply.

In a statement, the syndicate, signed by Khaled El-Balshi, the syndicate president, and Gamal Abdel Rahim, the secretary-general, addressed all headboards and editors-in-chief of Egyptian newspapers.

The letter underscores the importance of adhering strictly to the provisions outlined in the new law concerning fair wages.

It refers to a prior legal decision by the National Wages Council chaired by the Minister of Planning and Economic Development, stipulating an increase in the private sector minimum wage to 7, 000 pounds effective March 1, 2025.

El-Balshi demanded immediate action to ensure all journalists and staff working in press institutions receive the adjusted wages.

He also urged media organizations to consider adjusting salary scales to reflect years of experience and individual employment periods.

The syndicate highlights the rising financial pressures faced by journalists, urging institutions to explore additional salary increases to help cope with inflation.

This move aims to affirm journalists' economic and social rights and secure a dignified standard of living fitting their national roles.