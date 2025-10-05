Egyptian War Production Companies Celebrate 52 Years of October Victory

Fifty-two years ago, Egypt's Ministry of Production War companies played a vital role in creating the epic victory of October, contributing expertise and resources to supply the military with various ammunition and equipment, earning the Order of the Republic for their heroic efforts in the battle for dignity and honor.





Today, more than half a century later, the ministry continues to develop and modernize, localizing advanced defense industries to remain a fundamental pillar of Egypt’s military manufacturing and a primary supporter of national security.





The first ammunition round was produced at Factory 27 Military, marking October 23, 1954, as the anniversary of military industry production, which later became a dedicated national celebration recognized annually.





The ministry's statement highlights Egypt’s historical resilience, tracing Egypt’s military-industrial development from ancient times to the modern era, emphasizing continuous innovation since the initial establishment of military industries.





During the 1973 October War, War Production companies such as Abu Zabaal for Engineering Industries (Factory 10) and others contributed significantly by providing small arms ammunition, advanced equipment, and supporting chemical warfare needs under challenging conditions.





Particularly, Factory 18 specialized in missile and minefield development, achieving high efficiency in developing missile removal systems and anti-tank mines, which supported frontline operations.





Furthermore, Factory 18 also contributed to developing artillery and missile projectiles through close cooperation with state agencies, supporting ongoing military projects with technical expertise and manufacturing support.





In the 1970s, other companies like Helio Poles for Chemical Industries (Factory 81) and Helwan for Metal Industries (Factory 360) contributed to producing anti-aircraft and artillery ammunition, enhancing Egypt’s battlefield effectiveness and tactical capabilities.





The same period saw the production of mortar and tank ammunition, as well as missile components, with Factory 99 playing a major role in developing and increasing military production capacities post-1967, culminating in a sustained effort until 1973.





For their contributions during the Yom Kippur War, War Production companies received the high honor of the Order of the Republic, granted by President Anwar Sadat in 1975, acknowledging their national service.





Following October 1973, new companies such as Abu Zabaal Engineering Industries (Factory 100), and others specializing in tank repair and military project management were established, expanding Egypt’s military industrial infrastructure.





These developments reflect Egypt’s strategic emphasis on strengthening its defense industries, aligning with recent technological advancements, and fostering local capabilities for producing heavy weapon systems like the M1A1 main battle tank and more.





The ministry’s statement emphasizes that continued efforts in research, innovation, and manufacturing remain vital to Egypt’s aspirations for self-sufficiency and regional defense autonomy, especially amid global economic challenges and supply chain disruptions.











































