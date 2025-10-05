Egypt’s Armed Forces Offer Free Access to Military Museums During October Celebrations

Egyptian armed forces have announced the temporary free admission to several military museums to the public until October 6th, including the open-air weapons display at the October War Panorama, the Port Said Military Museum, and the Alamein Military Museum.

This initiative coincides with the 52nd anniversary of Egypt’s October War victory, serving as a nationwide celebration of military achievements.

The move aims to promote awareness and educate the public about Egypt’s military history, patriotism, and the sacrifices made by Egyptian soldiers.

Officials emphasize that these museums showcase the heroism, strategic victories, and significant moments that shaped Egypt’s national identity.

The free museum access emphasizes the armed forces’ commitment to fostering a sense of national pride among Egyptians, especially youth and visitors.

This event is part of larger efforts to highlight Egypt’s military history during the country’s patriotic commemorations.

Visitors are encouraged to explore exhibits that detail the battles, military equipment, and stories of Egyptian resilience and patriotism.